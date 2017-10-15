Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Records three-point night versus Coyotes

Chara posted a goal and three points with a plus-3 rating and three shots on goal in a 6-2 victory against the Coyotes on Saturday night.

The Bruins scored a pair of power-play goals, but all of Chara's points came at even strength. Despite turning 40, Chara is still a very useful fantasy option. Last season, he posted 10 goals, 29 points, a plus-18 rating and 59 penalty minutes in 23:20 of ice time. With nights like these, fantasy owners should believe repeating all of those numbers in 2017-18 is possible.