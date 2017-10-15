Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Records three-point night versus Coyotes
Chara posted a goal and three points with a plus-3 rating and three shots on goal in a 6-2 victory against the Coyotes on Saturday night.
The Bruins scored a pair of power-play goals, but all of Chara's points came at even strength. Despite turning 40, Chara is still a very useful fantasy option. Last season, he posted 10 goals, 29 points, a plus-18 rating and 59 penalty minutes in 23:20 of ice time. With nights like these, fantasy owners should believe repeating all of those numbers in 2017-18 is possible.
More News
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Returns to practice•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Missing Monday's game•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Collects helper against Hawks•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Picks up two assists against Wings•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Drives home slap shot Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Strikes shorthanded against the Habs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...