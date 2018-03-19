Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Remains sidelined

Chara (upper body) will miss the Bruins' next two games.

Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Chara is day-to-day at this stage, with the big blueliner's next chance to suit up for a game arriving Friday when the Bruins take on the Stars on the road. Chara has been sidelined since exiting Boston's March 13 tilt against Carolina. In his continued absence, Nick Holden is slated to remain in the team's lineup.