Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Renews contract for one year

Chara signed a one-year, $2 million contract extension that includes an additional $1.75 million in incentives, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Even though Chara is 42 years old, his tremendous conditioning allows him to keep chugging along for the Bruins. Naturally, long gone are the days of the towering blueliner tipping a half-point-per-game average, but as noted by Haggerty, Chara remains a high-quality shutdown type. He's collected 16 points (four goals, seven assists) through 55 games this season, and the Czech usually finishes with double-digit hit and blocked shot totals on an annual basis.