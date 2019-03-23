Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Renews contract for one year
Chara signed a one-year, $2 million contract extension that includes an additional $1.75 million in incentives, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Even though Chara is 42 years old, his tremendous conditioning allows him to keep chugging along for the Bruins. Naturally, long gone are the days of the towering blueliner tipping a half-point-per-game average, but as noted by Haggerty, Chara remains a high-quality shutdown type. He's collected 16 points (four goals, seven assists) through 55 games this season, and the Czech usually finishes with double-digit hit and blocked shot totals on an annual basis.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...