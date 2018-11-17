Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Reportedly out 4-6 weeks
Chara is reportedly in line to miss four-to-six weeks due to a left knee injury, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
With three goals and four points to go along with 14 PIM in 18 games to date, Chara's fantasy value these days is modest, but the 41-year-old's leadership and shut-down ability are key to the Bruins' blue line corps. Moreover, the team is also dealing with injuries to Charlie McAvoy (concussion), Brandon Carlo (upper body), Kevan Miller (hand), John Moore (lower body) and Urho Vaakanainen (concussion). All of that has led to the recent NHL introduction of rookies Jakub Zboril and Connor Clifton. Back in September, Boston's perceived surplus of NHL-caliber defensemen led to the trade of rugged Adam McQuaid, but now it looks like the B's must weather at least a month without the veteran anchor of their blue line and hope that others are able to return to action sooner rather than later.
