Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Rest on tap Thursday

Chara will not play Thursday night against the Wild.

Chara will get some well-deserved rest ahead of the playoffs Thursday, as will David Krejci, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Chris Wagner. The 42-year-old has notched just five goals and 14 points in 61 games this season, but even as he slows down offensively, Chara retains shut-down ability on the defensive side of things.