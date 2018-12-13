Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Resumes skating
Chara (knee) has resumed skating of late.
A video clip posted by the team Thursday showed both Chara and Patrice Bergeron (rib/sternoclavicular) skating before practice and moving around fairly well in the process. While the Bruins haven't outlined a timetable for Chara's return, the visible progress he's making suggests that an update on that front could arrive sooner rather than later. The big blueliner last suited up Nov. 14.
