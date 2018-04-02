Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Returns to action

In his first game since March 13, Chara (upper body) recorded five shots in 21:14 worth of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The Bruins' captain and shut-down blueliner logged a team-high 2:56 worth of penalty killing duty in his return from a nine-game absence, while taking his regular shift on a pairing with Nick Holden. Looking ahead, there's a solid chance that Chara will be reunited with his usual defensive partner Charlie McAvoy (knee) as soon as Tuesday night's road game against the Lightning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories