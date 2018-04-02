Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Returns to action
In his first game since March 13, Chara (upper body) recorded five shots in 21:14 worth of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.
The Bruins' captain and shut-down blueliner logged a team-high 2:56 worth of penalty killing duty in his return from a nine-game absence, while taking his regular shift on a pairing with Nick Holden. Looking ahead, there's a solid chance that Chara will be reunited with his usual defensive partner Charlie McAvoy (knee) as soon as Tuesday night's road game against the Lightning.
