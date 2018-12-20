Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Returns to ice
Chara (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
The Bruins' top shut-down blueliner still isn't ready for contact, so his return to action is not yet imminent, but Chara is getting closer by the day. The 41-year-old, who lasted suited up Nov. 14, logged three goals and four points in 18 games prior to suffering his MCL injury.
More News
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Closing in on return to practice•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Could practice next week•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Resumes skating•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Will be reexamined in four weeks•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Reportedly out 4-6 weeks•
-
Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Heading back home for treatment•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...