Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Returns to ice

Chara (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

The Bruins' top shut-down blueliner still isn't ready for contact, so his return to action is not yet imminent, but Chara is getting closer by the day. The 41-year-old, who lasted suited up Nov. 14, logged three goals and four points in 18 games prior to suffering his MCL injury.