Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Returns to practice
Chara (undisclosed) practiced Monday.
The big blueliner was paired with Charlie McAvoy on Monday and is thus on track to be a go for next Monday's Stanley Cup Final opener. Chara sat out this past Thursday's series-clinching win over the Hurricanes, but his quick return to the ice hints that his absence in that game may have been precautionary.
