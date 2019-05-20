Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Returns to practice

Chara (undisclosed) practiced Monday.

The big blueliner was paired with Charlie McAvoy on Monday and is thus on track to be a go for next Monday's Stanley Cup Final opener. Chara sat out this past Thursday's series-clinching win over the Hurricanes, but his quick return to the ice hints that his absence in that game may have been precautionary.

