Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Returns to practice

Chara (illness) returned to practice Wednesday.

Chara rejoined his usual defensive partner Brandon Carlo at practice Wednesday, a pairing that is destined to carry into the regular season. Chara recorded 10 goals and 29 points in 75 contests in 2016-17 despite a sharp reduction in power-play duty, a level of productions that the 40-year-old could maintain this season thanks to his rigorous dedication to fitness and training