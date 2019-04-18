Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Scores game-winning goal
Chara slapped home the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.
Chara has a lot of experience scoring points against Toronto in the playoffs. Over the 18 games he has played against the Maple Leafs as a member of the Bruins, Chara has scored 12 points -- his highest point-per-game rate against any team in the playoffs since he came to Boston.
