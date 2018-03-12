Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Scores versus Blackhawks

Chara scored a goal and posted a plus-1 rating in a 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Sunday.

The 40-year-old defenseman isn't anywhere close to the level of play from his prime, but Chara is still a solid fantasy contributor. After his score Sunday, Chara has seven goals and 23 points, which is just six points off his 2016-17 mark. Chara has also contributed 52 PIM, 125 shots and a plus-25 rating. He could finish with his plus-minus in six years.