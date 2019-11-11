Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Serves up assist

Chara recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Chara's fourth helper of the year began a sequence that ended with Danton Heinen lighting the lamp to get the Bruins on the board in the third period. The 42-year-old defenseman has registered six points, 20 hits, 29 blocked shots and 14 PIM in 17 games this season. Amazing, he's still averaging over 21 minutes a game while skating on the top pairing as a more defensive presence.