Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Set to miss time

Chara will miss the Bruins' next two games with an upper-body issue.

With Chara -- who has played in all 68 of the Bruins' games to date -- ruled out for contests Thursday and Saturday, we'll consider the big blueliner day-to-day in advance of Monday's tilt against Columbus. In the meantime, look for Nick Holden to see added ice time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories