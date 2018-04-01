Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Set to return Sunday

Chara (upper body) is expected to lace up the skates Sunday in Philadelphia, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.

Chara was injured in Carolina back on Mar. 13 and has missed the last nine games since the incident. The 6-foot-9 blueliner has potted seven goals and 23 points in 68 games on the season, alongside a plus-26 rating and 134 hits. Chara's return is big for the Bruins, even if it won't do too much from a fantasy perspective.