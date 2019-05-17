Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Should be ready for Game 1

Chara (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Chara was held out of Game 4 against the Hurricanes with an undisclosed injury, though the issue doesn't appear to be all that serious. He'll have at least a few days to rest as the Bruins await the winner of St. Louis vs. San Jose.

