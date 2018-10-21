Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Shoulders defensive load
Chara spent over 23 minutes on the ice during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings in overtime.
With Charlie McAvoy and Kevan Miller out with injuries, Chara and Brandon Carlo were tasked with matching up against the Canuck's top offensive threats. Tallying 23:13 in ice time and adding two blocks, Chara managed to keep the Canuck's top two lines off the scoresheet. Without much offense of their own, however, Vancouver scored three minutes into overtime as the Bruins dropped their third straight game.
