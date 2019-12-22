Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Sitting out Monday

Chara (jaw) will miss Monday's game against the Capitals, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Chara will sit out the game due to a previously-scheduled jaw surgery, stemming from his broken jaw he suffered in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. In his absence, John Moore (illness) or a call up from AHL Providence will enter the lineup. Chara is expected to be back for Friday's game against the Sabres per Joe McDonald of The Athletic.