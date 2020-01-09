Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Sitting out Thursday
Chara is not on the ice for warmups ahead of Thursday's game against the Jets, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Chara recently underwent jaw surgery that has caused some issues recently and could be the cause of his absence. With Torey Krug (illness) available, it appears Chara will be given a night off, with Steve Kampfer set to draw back in for him.
