Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Skates Sunday
Chara skated on his own but did not practice with the team Sunday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final scheduled for May 27, there's little to suggest Chara won't be ready to lace his skates up once Boston's opponent has been confirmed. Even when he does return to the ice, the towering blueliner offers very little fantasy value and should only be relevant in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...