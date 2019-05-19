Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Skates Sunday

Chara skated on his own but did not practice with the team Sunday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final scheduled for May 27, there's little to suggest Chara won't be ready to lace his skates up once Boston's opponent has been confirmed. Even when he does return to the ice, the towering blueliner offers very little fantasy value and should only be relevant in deeper leagues.