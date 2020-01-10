Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Slated to play Saturday

Chara (jaw) is expected to be back in the lineup against the Islanders on Saturday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Chara got into a scrap with Nashville's Yakov Trenin on Tuesday and took a punch to his surgically repaired jaw, which led to him missing Thursday's matchup with Winnipeg. After some extra time off, the towering blueliner appears set to return to action Saturday.