Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Sparse offensive production
Chara went pointless for his eighth straight game in Saturday's win over the Senators.
Chara turns 42 years old later in March, and his point total will fall short of the previous season's for the fourth consecutive campaign. It's clear that Chara is more of a defensive asset than anything, since he has just 10 points this season compared to 58 hits and 74 blocked shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...