Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Sparse offensive production

Chara went pointless for his eighth straight game in Saturday's win over the Senators.

Chara turns 42 years old later in March, and his point total will fall short of the previous season's for the fourth consecutive campaign. It's clear that Chara is more of a defensive asset than anything, since he has just 10 points this season compared to 58 hits and 74 blocked shots.

More News
Our Latest Stories