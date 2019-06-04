Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Status remains unknown

Chara will have to undergo further testing after taking a puck to the mouth in Monday's Game 4 loss to the Blues, in the meantime his status for Game 5 remains undetermined, Conor Ryan the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Look for more updates to come in the next day or so as Chara undergoes testing ahead of Thursday's Game 5 in Boston. The defenseman took a puck to the mouth with just over three minutes left in the second period and although he returned to the team's bench in the third with a reinforced shield, he did not take the ice the entire third period after being advised by team doctors.