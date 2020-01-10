Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Status uncertain
Coach Bruce Cassidy said following Thursday's win over Winnipeg that he's not sure about Chara's (undisclosed) status for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Chara is reportedly dealing with serious pain stemming from his recent jaw surgery, and per Cassidy, he and general manager Don Sweeney had to talk Chara out of playing Thursday. Expect the team to be cautious with the veteran ahead of the team's upcoming three-game road trip. If Chara continues to miss time, Steve Kampfer is expected to stay with the big club and draw into the lineup.
