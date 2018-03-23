Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Still day-to-day
Chara remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
It doesn't look like we'll see the Bruins' captain in action before the team returns home next Thursday against the Lightning, with coach Bruce Cassidy focused on having key cogs like Chara in good health as the postseason approaches. Chara, who last suited up on March 13, has logged seven goals and 23 points in 68 games to date, to go along with a plus-26 rating. While a lack of power play time has limited Chara's fantasy upside, the 41-year-old has more than held up his end of the bargain defensively and will be counted on to to provide a shut-down presence on the Boston back line upon his return to action.
