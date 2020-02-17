Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Still logging big minutes

Chara finished plus-2 across 22:34 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Age isn't slowing down Chara, as the 42-year-old blueliner has averaged 21:05 per game since the All-Star break. He doesn't contribute much offensively and hasn't posted a point in 25 straight games, and he has limited fantasy value with 27 shots and 30 blocked shots in that stretch. However, he's a respected veteran and is used in a heavily defensive role, starting 63.3 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone.