Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Tallies second game-winner
Chara scored the game-winning goal and posted a plus-2 rating in a 2-1 victory against the Senators on Wednesday.
With the marker, Chara already has five goals, matching what he did all of 2018-19. This was also his second game-winning score of this season, which also matches last season's total. Chara has five goals, 12 points, a plus-17 rating and 22 PIM in 25 games this season.
