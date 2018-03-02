Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Two assists Thursday

Chara dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 8-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Chara also picked up seven penalty minutes, five of which came courtesy of a second-period fight with Jamie Oleksiak. The hulking blueliner isn't called upon for much offense at this stage of his career, but he's been a defensive stalwart, as evidenced by a sparkling plus-25 rating.

