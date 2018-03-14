Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Unable to finish Tuesday's game
Chara went to the dressing room against Carolina on Tuesday and didn't finish the contest, and went to the X-ray room afterwords, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Aside from Chara, Torey Krug (undisclosed) and Jake DeBrusk (undisclosed) left Tuesday's match as well, and Boston is suddenly dealing with a plethora of injured starters. Chara hasn't missed a game all season, and if he doesn't heal up in time for Thursday's tilt against Florida, Boston could be forced to call up someone from AHL Providence if Krug isn't ready to go either.
