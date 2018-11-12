Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Unleashes three shots on goal during win

Chara threw three shots on goal during a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Although still a useful defender at 41 years-old, Chara's points will be few and far between. Shots and blocks come easily for the big man, but considering his point totals have decreased for the past three seasons he should not be close to being anyone's main option in fantasy.

More News
Our Latest Stories