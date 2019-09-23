Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Will be ready for Opening Night

Chara (elbow) will play in Monday's preseason game versus the Flyers.

It was unclear if Chara would be ready for Opening Night versus the Stars on Oct. 3, but his status for this exhibition contest defeats those concerns. The 42-year-old blueliner will be ready for the season opener, and he's expected to continue manning the Bruins' top defensive pairing with Charlie McAvoy. Chara's fantasy aptitude has taken a hit with age -- he posted 22 points last year -- but his leadership and defensive game keep the team stable.