Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Will be reexamined in four weeks
Chara (knee) is specifically dealing with a left MCL injury and he'll be checked out again in four weeks, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
The towering blueliner reportedly could be shelved for up to six weeks, so don't be surprised if he gets placed on injured reserve. Boston's really hurting on the blue line, with four of its defenders on IR and two more trending in that direction.
