Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Will play Game 1
Chara (undisclosed) will be in Boston's lineup when it takes on St. Louis in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Chara sat out the final game against Carolina but will be good to go Monday, having had plenty of time to rest. Despite the positive news, Chara's three points in 16 games make him easily ignorable from a fantasy standpoint.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...