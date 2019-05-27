Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Will play Game 1

Chara (undisclosed) will be in Boston's lineup when it takes on St. Louis in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Chara sat out the final game against Carolina but will be good to go Monday, having had plenty of time to rest. Despite the positive news, Chara's three points in 16 games make him easily ignorable from a fantasy standpoint.

