Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Will play Thursday

Chara (jaw) will play in Thursday's Game 5 matchup with the Blues, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Chara was a game-time decision, but it seems he's healthy enough to play Thursday. The blueliner was spotted with a chin protector in Thursday's morning skate but won't have his jaw wired shut, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports. Head coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned he is leaning towards rolling with seven defensemen for Game 5, which could keep John Moore and/or Steve Kampfer from having to watch from the press box.