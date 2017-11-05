Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Without a point for eight games

Chara's scoring drought was extended to eight games after Saturday's 3-2 loss to Washinton.

Chara remains a defensive stalwart even at the ripe age of 40, and last season it began to become evident that the Slovak would need to sacrifice some offense in order to do so. While still averaging 23:27 of time on ice, only 17 seconds is coming on the man advantage and Chara has only fired 18 shots on goal through 12 games this season. Chara is a phenomenal hockey player and has the ability to put points on the board, though at the moment he doesn't appear to be a viable fantasy option.