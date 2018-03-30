Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Won't play Saturday
Chara (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Panthers.
That said, both Chara and Charlie McAvoy (knee) will travel with the Bruins to Philadelphia and could play in Sunday's game against the Flyers. The duo skated together at practice Friday and appear poised to return to action, but it probably makes sense to hold them out Saturday, given that back-to-back game scenarios are generally less than optimal for players who have missed time due to injury.
