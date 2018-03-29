Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Won't play Thursday, but nearing return

Chara (upper body) won't play Thursday night against the Lightning.

On the plus side, coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that both Chara and his defensive partner Charlie McAvoy (knee) are progressing well and could return to action as soon as this weekend, when the Bruins play back-to-back games against the Panthers (on Saturday) and Flyers (on Sunday).

