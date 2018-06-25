Bryce Gervais: Signs with Swiss club

Gervais inked a one-year deal with second-tier Swiss club EHC Olten on Sunday.

Following a four-year collegiate career with Minnesota State University, Gervais spent the past two seasons playing for AHL Chicago. With the minor-league club starting to fill up with Golden Knights prospects, there likely wasn't room in the lineup for the 26-year-old. Given he was unable to sign with a top-tier club overseas, Gervais is unlikely to ever make it to the NHL.