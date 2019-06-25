Brycen Martin: Free agent to-be
Martin wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Sabres, making him a free agent July 1, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports
The 2014 third-round pick played exclusively in the ECHL last season, producing 28 points in 54 games in the Buffalo system. Martin won't bring fantasy worthy production to the NHL any time soon, even if he finds a home elsewhere.
