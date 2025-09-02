O'Reilly penned a short-term contract with Swiss club SCL Tigers on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

O'Reilly hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2017-18, when he logged one game with the Wild in which he saw 8:16 of ice time. Last season with AHL Milwaukee, the veteran forward registered 11 goals and 38 helpers in 68 regular-season tilts before adding three points in 10 postseason contests. At this point, the door has likely closed on O'Reilly's NHL career.