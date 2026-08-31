Jarnkrok inked a three-year contract with Brynas IF (Sweden) on Monday.

After 13 seasons in the NHL, Jarnkrok will return to Brynas IF, the club for which he played his junior hockey before spending four seasons with the professional team. During his time in the NHL, the 34-year-old center logged 774 regular-season games, producing 143 goals and 173 assists, with the bulk of those games coming with the Predators. Given the length of his deal, this will likely end Jarnkrok's NHL career, with him eventually retiring overseas.