According to Sara Civian of The Athletic, The Hurricanes aren't going to send Booth a qualifying offer, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent Friday.

Booth spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the ECHL, appearing in nine games with the Atlanta Gladiators, and only managed to get into one game with AHL Charlotte, so this move was expected. The 2015 fourth-round pick could have trouble landing a new contract for the 2020-21 campaign in North America.