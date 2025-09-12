De Haan signed a contract with the Swedish Hockey League's Rogle BK on Friday.

De Haan had eight assists, 51 shots, 71 hits and 63 blocks in 47 regular-season appearances between Colorado and the Rangers in 2024-25. If the 34-year-old has played in his final NHL game, then he'll close that chapter with 24 goals and 149 points across 679 career regular-season outings with the Islanders, Carolina, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Colorado and the Rangers.