Atkinson was placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of buying out his contract Friday.

The 35-year-old winger has one year remaining on a seven-year contract. The Flyers will save $3.517 million this season and add $1.758 million in 2025-26 to their salary cap. Atkinson struggled in 2023-24, scoring only 13 goals and adding 15 assists in 70 regular-season appearances.