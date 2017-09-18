Cam Darcy: Waived unconditionally
Darcy went unclaimed off waivers Monday after the Lightning released him unconditionally, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Selected by Tampa Bay in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Darcy was two years into his three-year, entry-level contract. Despite notching five goals and 20 helpers in only 20 ECHL outings during 2016-17, the center couldn't seem to figure out his game at the AHL level, where he tallied a paltry seven points in 34 outings.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...