Darcy went unclaimed off waivers Monday after the Lightning released him unconditionally, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Selected by Tampa Bay in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Darcy was two years into his three-year, entry-level contract. Despite notching five goals and 20 helpers in only 20 ECHL outings during 2016-17, the center couldn't seem to figure out his game at the AHL level, where he tallied a paltry seven points in 34 outings.