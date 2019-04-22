Cam York: Playing well for Team USA
York picked up a pair of assists in Team USA's 6-3 victory over Russia at the Under-18 World Championship in Sweden on Sunday.
York and his teammates are now a perfect 3-0 in the tournament and are set to wrap up the preliminary round against Latvia on Tuesday. A mobile defender and a terrific passer, York is a top-rated prospect for June's NHL Entry Draft. While Vancouver (WHL) defenseman Bowen Byram is the consensus top rearguard available, York isn't far behind. He could easily find himself selected in the back half of the lottery. The University of Michigan commit is going to be a good one.
