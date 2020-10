Edmonton isn't going to extend Hebig a qualifying offer, so he'll hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent Friday.

Hebig split time between between the AHL and ECHL in 2019-20 after spending the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign in the AHL, which is never a good sign for a player's development. If he struggles to land a two-way deal with another NHL team for the 2020-21 season, he could explore his options overseas.