Cameron Johnson: Devils pass on QO
Johnson did not receive a qualifying offer from the Devils ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
The 24-year-old netminder will become a free agent July 1 and is now free to sign with any club after not being granted a qualifying offer. Johnson played at both the AHL and ECHL levels in 2018-19 and has yet to appear in an NHL game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...