Canadiens' Aaron Luchuk: Traded again
Luchuk was sent off to Montreal from Ottawa, along with a 2020 seventh-round pick, in a swap for Matthew Peca on Monday.
It is the second time in just five days that Luchuk finds himself on the move. The center is expected to join AHL Laval where he figures to spend the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign. The 22-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut and may need another year or two of development before getting a look.
