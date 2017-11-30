Canadiens' Adam Cracknell: Brought in via trade

Cracknell was acquired by the Canadiens from the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for Peter Holland.

For now Cracknell will report to AHL Laval, but don't be surprised to see him get called up sooner rather than later. In 208 career NHL games, the winger has racked up 21 goals and 22 helpers, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect an offensive explosion out of him if he does in fact get promoted to Montreal.